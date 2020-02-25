Zack: Cold, dry stretch of weather on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Carnival season comes to a close, ironically our weather pattern will turn cold and dry over the next several days.
Late tonight a strong cold front will blow through bringing with it a chilly Ash Wednesday forecast. Now there could be a shower or two for the first half of Wednesday before the clouds begins to clear and we turn quite breezy. Highs on Wednesday won’t make it out of the 50s with some locations feeling like the 40s for much of the day in that wind.
Once the small chance for a shower passes us by Wednesday, we could go a good 6 - 7 days without another rain chance. The pattern heading into the end of the week and this weekend is looking cool but dry. Each morning will start quite cold but the abundance of sun during the afternoon hours will make for some great, late winter weather. Those of you north and west of the lake will likely see a light freeze for Thursday and Friday mornings.
It won’t be until the middle of next week that our next rain chance looks to arrive. It may be feeling like spring by that time too.
