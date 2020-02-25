ZULU king and queen relish their royal roles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - King Zulu 2020 Brian M. Sims and his queen feel privileged to be carnival royalty.
For Sims, wearing the crown as king for the carnival krewe he loves is a dream come true.
"It is something that I’ve been waiting on for approximately 24 years that I’ve been in the club,” Sims said.
In his home, is a wardrobe of bejeweled and colorful costumes. They are symbols of his enthusiastic involvement with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club in New Orleans.
"I actually rode with this collar as well as the headgear and this is the actual tunic that I wore,” he said about a burnt orange and goldish-colored outfit adorned with feathers.
A New Orleans native, Sims attended Warren Easton Magnet High School and has a B.S. in Business Management. He is a medical sales territory manager for a large biotech company and says he has received numerous accolades during his career.
"What we have here is one of the King Zulu 2020 coconuts that was put together, as you can see it's my logo,” said Sims as he held a coconut specially decorated for his reign.
The Krewe of Zulu is known for tossing decorated coconuts as its’ floats roll through throngs of people on Mardi Gras Day, also called Fat Tuesday.
Sims has served in many roles as a member of Zulu, including being appointed as chairman of key committees and he says he was the popular “Big Shot” character at age 25 in 1998. He remains a Zulu board member.
Queen Zulu is Chanda Macias, Ph.D. Though her family roots are in Louisiana she lived in other places because her father was in the military.
"So, I’ve been back and forth between Louisiana and Washington D.C., my whole life,” Macias said.
Macias earned degrees from Howard and Rutgers universities.
"I studied prostate cancer along with other specialties in breast as well,” she said.
Currently, she is CEO and owner of National Holistic, a cannabis and hemp healthcare enterprise, and CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare, the medical marijuana cultivator for Southern University of Louisiana.
But becoming Sims’ queen literally involved a competition though they had met before because of their professions. "We went through a series of long interviews not only with himself but with four former kings, the president, a lot of vetting out process,” said Macias. "When everyone realized that the king was single and that all these women would line up and die for the opportunity to be Zulu queen or I should say Queen Zulu 2020."
Sims explained his decision to have candidates for the queen.
"You know, it was a process, you know, I'm not married, so of course the former kings that have come before me they have had the opportunity of choosing their wives as queen, so I just did a process that was conducted by two other kings that were not married,” he said.
Sims was asked if he had “must have” characteristics for his queen.
"I don’t know if it was a thing of a must, it was, you know, of course, you always want to have someone that’s interested in Zulu, someone who understands Zulu, and how much it means to the community,” said Sims.
He said there were 10 to 15 applicants.
"Ladies are interested in becoming Queen Zulu, it's an honor,” Sims stated.
And they collectively awaited the opportunity to greet thousand of parade watchers on Fat Tuesday morning as Zulu is the first parade of the day.
"I anticipate the most beautiful experience in my life,” Macias said.
Sims believes he will be filled with feelings of honor as he sits atop the king’s float.
"It's going to feel like, you know, this is my city, you know, I'm a part of something that very few would get the opportunity to do,” he said.
Both hope young boys and girls along the parade route will be inspired to succeed by seeing them in coveted carnival positions.
"[I hope they] Take heed to what it took for me to get here. It was hard work and it was hard effort for me to get here today,” Sims said.
"For me and being able to share my story of how I believe in healthcare and then yet aspire to be a queen,” said Macias.
Sims is the father of two sons, and Marias is a wife, and mother of four.
