Ash Wednesday signals beginning of Lent, some churches offering drive through ashes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today is Ash Wednesday which signals the start of Lent, a time when Christians mark the 40 days leading up to Easter.
Special masses and services will take place in churches across the country.
The faithful will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead which represents death and repentance.
St. Louis Cathedral will hold mass with the distribution of ashes at 12:05 and again at 5:00 p.m.
Some churches provide “ashes on the go” distributing ashes in a drive through.
Munholland United Methodist Church at 1201 Metairie Road will offer drive-thru ashes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 2825 Paris Rd. in Chalmette will offer ashes to go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church at 1534 7th Street in Slidell will also offer drive through service from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
