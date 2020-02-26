Bogalusa man arrested on child pornography, drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jacob S. Freeman , of Bogalusa, was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, two count of child pornography, computer solicitation of a minor, four counts of possession of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
28-year-old Freeman was arrested on Feb. 20 with a bond set at $500,000.
This is not his first stint in Washington Parish Jail. Since 2015, he has been arrested on charges of domestic violence, criminal damage to property, driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired license.
No further information has been released and the minors were taken into custody.
