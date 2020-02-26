Bruce: Colder, drier remainder of week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mardi Gras is over as we settle into Ash Wednesday. Today will see a colder trend beginning with a few sprinkles through midday. Then we start a dry stretch that will last through the weekend.
Highs today won’t make it out of the 50s with some locations feeling like the 40s for much of the day in that wind.
Once the small chance for a shower passes us by early this afternoon, we could go a good 6 - 7 days without another rain chance. The pattern heading into the end of the week and this weekend is looking cool but dry. Each morning will start quite cold but the abundance of sun during the afternoon hours will make for some great, late winter weather. Those of you north and west of the lake will likely see a light freeze for Thursday and Friday mornings.
It won’t be until the middle of next week that our next rain chance looks to arrive. It may be feeling like spring by that time too.
