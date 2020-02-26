Burrow, Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson set for autograph signing with high prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the winner of the Heisman Trophy and MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship, will headline an autograph signing at the Mall of Louisiana.
The event will be held Saturday, April 4. It will also feature wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The exact times have not yet been announced.
However, the prices fans will pay for pictures or autographs with their favorite Tigers have been released.
It will cost $199 to get a flat or mini helmet signed by Burrow. His autograph will cost $259. A photo opportunity combo ticket with an autograph will be $349. A photo-op will cost $219. A Burrow inscription ticket is $79.
See the ticket prices for Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Fans are urged to pre-order tickets to reserve a spot in line. Pre-order tickets and more information are available at www.SportsCollectibles.com or by calling 800-793-9793.
