Gov. Edwards calls on judge who admitted to sending racist texts to resign; attorneys respond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has called on 23rd Judicial Judge Jessie LeBlanc to resign after she admitted to sending racist text messages in an interview with WAFB’s Scottie Hunter. The racial slurs were used in reference to an Ascension parish deputy and a court employee.
Gov. Edwards said:
“The admitted and repeated use of racial slurs by a judge who has taken an oath to administer justice fairly and impartially is wrong, period. There is never any circumstance or context in which such derogatory and degrading language is okay.
Sadly, inequities still exist in society and in our judicial system. Judge LeBlanc has compromised her ability to preside as a judge, and she has damaged the judiciary. She should resign. The people of the 23rd Judicial District and our state deserve better.”
Baton Rouge Attorney Jill Craft, who is representing LeBlanc, released a statement following the Governor’s announcement:
“Judge LeBlanc has made her position and contrition clear. Her statements were made in a private conversation and in response to a clearly threatening situation. If that is now the litmus test for any public official, then every one of our public officials should be immediately held to the same standard, including private statements about race, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, sex, religion. This means all public officials should immediately be required to disclose all of their private communications, including by text, email or otherwise. Judge LeBlanc is a well-respected Judge and the public is urged to look at every case she has ever handled, how she runs her Court and how she does her job. There has never been a hint of bias. Judge LeBlanc is a member of the judicial branch. With all due respect, the Governor is part of the executive branch and his attention should be directed there.”
The NAACP submitted a formal complaint against 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc with the State Supreme Court following her admission.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.