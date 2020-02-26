Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 for their sixth consecutive victory. LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds to remain unbeaten in his three meetings with his former team this season. Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first career showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the Pelicans' centerpiece. Brandon Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but just six in the final period as New Orleans lost for only the second time in seven games.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Auburn withstood Mississippi's rally attempts for a 67-58 win. The Tigers benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him. Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. The SEC's leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry scored 21 points and Tyson Carter added 19 as Mississippi State held off Alabama 80-73. Perry also added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs for his SEC-leading 15th double-double of the season. Kira Lewis Jr. scored 29 points to lead Alabama and Jaden Shackelford had 17.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine kicked off a busy week with general managers and coaches talking up this year's crop of wide receivers and projected top overall draft pick Joe Burrow showing Cincinnati some love. Burrow says he would definitely report to the Bengals should they choose him with the No. 1 draft pick in April. Burrow had previously said he wanted to play for a proven winner after leading LSU to the national championship with a dream season that also landed him the Heisman Trophy.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has scheduled his Pro Day workout for April 9, one month after he says he will be cleared to resume full football activities. The former Alabama star has been recovering from season-ending hip surgery and his health has been one of the biggest questions at this week's NFL scouting combine. Tagovailoa says his rehab has gone as planned and he is on schedule to be cleared March 9. He was one of last season's top Heisman Trophy contenders and could be a top 10 pick in this year's draft.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy is apologizing to anyone he offended with his fashion statement at the NFL combine. Jeudy sported a gold Star of David pendant around his neck during his media session Tuesday at the annual gathering of top NFL prospects. Jeudy explained the Star of David was in reference to the first syllable of his surname. Jeudy later tweeted an apology to anyone whom he had offended.