Kevin Faulk named LSU running backs coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk will pass on his knowledge to the next generation of Tiger rushers.
Faulk, the university’s all-time rushing leader has been named running backs coach, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday. Tommie Robinson has departed Baton Rouge to become the running backs coach at Texas A&M.
“We would like to thank Tommie (Robinson) for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future,” said Orgeron. “Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire.”
Faulk had been the team’s director of player development. Prior to joining the LSU staff, he was an assistant football coach at Carencro, his alma mater.
“The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach,” added Faulk. “The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship.”
He is LSU’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46).
He was selected in the second round in the 1999 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he won three titles during a 13-year career.
