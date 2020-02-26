LSU softball heads West for Judi Garman Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 4 LSU softball team will travel to Fullerton, California for the Judi Garman Classic.
Play will start on Thursday, Feb. 27 and end on Saturday, Feb. 29. at the Anderson Family Fields. All five of LSU’s games will be streamed through FloSoftball.
Judi Garman Schedule – All Times Central
Feb. 27 - LSU vs. Loyola Marymount, 11:30 a.m., FloSoftball
Feb. 27 - LSU vs. No. 25 Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FloSoftball
Feb. 28 - LSU vs. California, 11 a.m., FloSoftball
Feb. 28 - LSU vs. No. 2 Washington, 1:15 p.m., FloSoftball
Feb. 29 - LSU vs. Colorado State, 12 p.m., FloSoftball
The Tigers are going into the weekend 13-1 overall after a perfect 5-0 week last week. Pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch picked up SEC and NFCA Pitcher of the Week honors, while Morgan Cummins earned SEC Player of the Week. The team is currently on a seven-game win streak. Taylor Pleasants leads the team and is second in the SEC with a .500 batting average. She is 16-fo-32 at the plate with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 13 walks.
“It is a great opportunity for our team to continue to make forward progress. We are always looking for ways that we can grow, so this is a great opportunity for them to do that on a big stage. It is important that we travel at least one time before SEC play and that’s what we always try to do. It’s good practice for us to get on the road before we open up SEC play at South Carolina that first weekend in conference,” said head coach Beth Torina.
Series Record Against
Loyola Marymount – First Meeting
Texas Tech: Tigers lead 10-5
California: Golden Bears lead 7-2
Washington: Series is tied 8-8
Colorado State: Rams lead 2-0
The Tigers will be back in action at Tiger Park hosting LSU Round Robin. They will welcome in Campbell and Illinois State. The first game of the weekend is set for Friday, March 6 against Campbell at 6 p.m.
