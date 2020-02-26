LSU’s long season keeps multiple prospects from Combine Workouts

LB/DE K’Lavon Chaisson - The junior edge rusher also dealt with injuries during the regular season but ultimately put up 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. His decision not to showcase will leave NFL talent evaluators wondering just what position he projects to in the NFL but they at least learned that he measures 6′4″ and weighs 254 lbs. “I’m anxious to see how big and how heavy K’Lavon Chaisson is from LSU,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the weekend. “He’s an explosive edge rusher for them and got better as the season went along, tore his ACL in ’18. Then as you watched him through the season you started to see him really pick it up and get better. So I don’t know, I’ve heard he played in the high 230s I’ve heard he could be in the low 250s now. So how big he is could go a long way in helping him.”