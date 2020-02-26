LSU’s long season keeps multiple prospects from Combine Workouts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL Combine may feature a school-record 16 Tigers but the amount of draft prospects taking part in on-field workouts will end up being less. Just over a month ago, LSU players were still celebrating their national championship with a January 18th parade on campus.
As a result of the long campaign and subsequent short preparation for the Combine, several Tigers are opting to wait until Pro Day in Baton Rouge on April 3rd. Here’s a list of who told reporters in Indianapolis that they would not be taking part in drills on the field:
QB Joe Burrow - The least surprising name on the list due to the fact that top quarterbacks rarely throw at the Combine, instead opting to wait until they are working with familiar receivers on campus. Nonetheless, Burrow’s measurements did manage to raise another inevitable talking point about the presumptive top pick.
S Grant Delpit - Another unsurprising decision as the Jim Thorpe Award winner fought an ankle injury much of his junior season. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports that Delpit is “close to full-go” and will be “full throttle” for Pro Day.
LB/DE K’Lavon Chaisson - The junior edge rusher also dealt with injuries during the regular season but ultimately put up 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. His decision not to showcase will leave NFL talent evaluators wondering just what position he projects to in the NFL but they at least learned that he measures 6′4″ and weighs 254 lbs. “I’m anxious to see how big and how heavy K’Lavon Chaisson is from LSU,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the weekend. “He’s an explosive edge rusher for them and got better as the season went along, tore his ACL in ’18. Then as you watched him through the season you started to see him really pick it up and get better. So I don’t know, I’ve heard he played in the high 230s I’ve heard he could be in the low 250s now. So how big he is could go a long way in helping him.”
TE Thaddeus Moss - Moss had a breakout season in 2019 with 47 catches for 570 yards and 4 TD but he was a relative unknown (apart from the accomplishments of his father, Randy) entering 2019 so scouts will surely be interested to see how he tests at Pro Day.
The 4 absentees above leave 12 participants for on-field workouts. Justin Jefferson and Stephen Sullivan will be the first ones out on Thursday, followed by a trio of offensive linemen Friday in Saahdiq Charles, Lloyd Cushenberry and Damien Lewis. Friday will also see Clyde Edwards-Helaire workout, as well as long snapper Blake Ferguson. Saturday brings a switch to the defensive front seven, featuring DL Rashard Lawrence and linebackers Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen. The weekend will round out with cornerback Kristian Fulton representing “DBU” alone on Sunday.
