Mardi Gras Indians Take to the Streets

Away from the parade routes and into the neighborhoods Mardi Gras Indians wow friends and neighbors.
The tradition is centuries old with many different groups organized into tribes donning elaborately beaded outfits in honor of the Native American tribes that supported and sheltered escaped enslaved peoples.
Tribes range through neighborhoods around the city.
Fox 8 followed the Creole Wild West Tribe from 2nd street up LaSalle meeting with other tribes, sharing traditional songs and dancing and showing off their hand-made finery.