New Orleans in close contact with state over coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says it is staying in close contact with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control regarding the new coronavirus.
The city said Wednesday there have been no diagnosed cases in Louisiana.
The director of the city’s health department held a news conference to update the public. Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the risk to New Orleans and Louisiana remains very low.
While Mardi Gras is of course a destination spot for international travelers the city says they are confident that there was no heightened danger for the coronavirus during carnival season.
Right now, testing for the virus only takes place if someone has traveled overseas or is in close contact with someone who has been traveling abroad. Testing is not done here locally instead samples are sent to the CDC in Atlanta.
