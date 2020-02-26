Nicondra: Much colder behind front

A cold front is settling in across the region today allowing for a chilly forecast as we head into the weekend. As clouds clear we will see cold overnight lows in low 30s north and low 40s to upper 30s south. Most locations will see a light freeze north of Lake Pontchartrain. Daytime highs will hover in the low 50s on Thursday. Friday morning will be cold as well with the vast majority of the region outside of the metro area in the 30s. Temperatures rebound into the weekend with a warming trend over the next week. It will remain dry with high pressure in control as well.