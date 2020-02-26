No. 11 LSU baseball hosts Louisiana Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team is back in action taking on Louisiana Tech in The Box Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans not attending the game will be able to stream the game through SEC Network+.
LSU leads the series, 42-19, the Bulldogs posted a 12-1 win last season at Alex Box. Louisiana Tech’s victory last season broke LSU’s 12-game win streak in the series. Prior to last season, Louisiana Tech’s last win over the Tigers came on April 16, 1987, a 5-4 victory in Ruston.
“Everyone knows Louisiana Tech came in here last year and handled us pretty well. They’ve gotten off to a great start this season; (La. Tech coach) Lane Burroughs does a terrific job up there. Their team is really bonding; they have no home field this season due to last year’s tornado damage, so they’re playing at the local high school and other venues for home games. When you’re facing adversity and you’re having success, it builds a lot of team camaraderie, so I’m sure they’ll be a very confident team coming here on Wednesday,” said Paul Mainieri.
The Tigers won three of the five games last week, including a weekend series victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Louisiana Tech is 5-2 this season; the Bulldogs opened the year with four straight wins, two over UL-Lafayette and one each over Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese State. Louisiana Tech dropped two of three games at Troy last weekend.
After the game against the Bulldogs, the Tigers will hit the road and head to Houston to play a tournament in Minute Maid Park. The Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, marking LSU’s third appearance in the event and first since 2017 … LSU will face Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in the big-league ball park.
