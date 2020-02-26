NOPD: Man wanted for armed robbery on Mardi Gras day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Mardi Gras, Feb. 25.
The incident occurred in the 600 block of Canal Street at around 3:15 p.m.
The victim and male suspect were playing the “shell game”. The victim opened his wallet to place his prize inside before the male suspect allegedly noticed how much cash was inside the wallet.
The male suspect then pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s cash. He got away with $2,000 and a gold chain.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
