NOPD: Pedestrian stuck by vehicle, alcohol suspected

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a traffic accident after a female was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and St. Philip Street.
She was attempting to cross the street before being struck by the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the report.
Police suspect alcohol could have played a part in the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided here.
