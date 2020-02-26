Shocking cell phone video catches the moment a burglar shoots man who confronts him

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A terrifying scene unfolds in the 4000 block of South Derbigny as a man and his brother confronted someone breaking into their truck early Mardi Gras morning.
The man began to video on his cell phone as he and his brother confronted the burglar. He went to the passenger side, while his brother went to the drivers side.
“We go to the truck and tried to confront him, but he was so distracted looking for something in the car. My brother knocked on the door and said what are you doing, and I yelled, what are you doing here,” says the victim’s brother.
That’s when the unthinkable happened. Police say the man inside the truck pulled out a gun and fired.
“The last think I remember, I heard two shots and my brother was on the floor. He was asking for help,” says the victim’s brother.
He says his brother was shot twice, and the man who shot him took off running. Family members rushed his brother to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the face and shoulder. They say he’s struggling to speak, and while he’ll need surgery, they aren’t sure what the long term effects will be. The man tells FOX 8, he still can’t believe this happened to his brother.
“I mean everything happened so fast. He just told me there is someone in my car and unfortunately we decided to confront him,” says the victim’s brother.
Police released a picture of the suspect from the man’s video, and now the victim’s family is hoping someone will turn the shooter in soon.
“I just hope that the police get him,” says the victim’s brother.
