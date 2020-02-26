Woman accused of being topless with stepkids takes plea deal

Tili Buchanan is facing charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home. Her lawyers say a topless ban for women is unconstitutional. (Source: KSL via CNN)
February 25, 2020 at 8:27 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 8:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawyer says a Utah woman who fought criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home has taken a plea deal to avoid the risk of having to register as a sex offender if convicted.

Tilli Buchanan’s decision Tuesday brings an end to the case that drew attention to a debate over whether it’s unfair to treat men and women differently for baring their chests.

Buchanan and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah had pointed to a court ruling that overturned a topless ban in Colorado and helped fuel a movement.

