Woman injured in train crash in Old Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman in a vehicle was hit by a passenger train in Old Jefferson as she tried to drive around the crossing gates, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 49-year-old drive was in an SUV and tried to cross before the train got to the intersection near Central Ave. and Heaslip Ave. around 3:45 p.m., officers said.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover from her injuries. She is being cited with failure to yield to a railroad crossing.
There were no injuries to anyone on the train.
