Zulu rolls as the first parade of the day and thrills hundreds of thousands

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The animated, colorful and one of a kind Krewe of Zulu wowed tens of thousands of parade watchers on Fat Tuesday.
Zulu is the first parade of the day in New Orleans on Mardi Gras.
Renowned university and high school bands provided rhythm for the parade and parade attendees loved every minute of it.
"From Nashville, we're really enjoying ourselves and we'll be here every year, we're visiting our loved ones, we're just so excited to be here,” said a woman from Tennessee.
For King Zulu 2020, Brian M. Sims, reigning as carnival royalty is the stuff of which good dreams are made.
"This is 24 years in the making for me and this is the highlight of my career here with Zulu and I look forward to the ride, seeing everyone on the parade route,” said Sims.
Color-drenched floats with exuberant riders dominated the streets.
And float riders like Carlos Turcios were thrilled to be a part of the parade.
“A hell of a time,” Turcios said. “I think it's good, they're putting on for the city."
Linda Jagours was a first-time attendee and she literally danced in the streets.
"I'm having a great time y’all, first time and I'm enjoying myself,” she said.
When the king and his Queen, Dr. Chanda Macias made it to the historic Gallier Hall they were formally toasted as hundreds at that location looked on.
Tourist Joanne who opted not to share her last name took it all end from the reviewing stands.
"They got to come, it’s amazing it’s like our Mardi Gras in St. Louis on steroids,” she said.
Locals packed onto the route with people from around the world and getting one of the Zulu coconuts was top of mind for many of them.
"All of the friends that I get and all of the coconuts. I'm racking up,” said Michelle Augustine, as she smiled broadly.
Sims said he hopes young boys were inspired by his reign to aim high.
