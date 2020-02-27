Bruce: Sunny Skies For Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - February will end and March will begin with clear skies at night and sunny days into the weekend.
Tonight lows will fall to near 30° with patchy frost north of the lake and 38-40° south. It will be a cold late February night.
We stay dry and just perfect over the next several days as we begin moderating those temperatures closer to our normal values for this time of year. Now Friday will start cold but by the afternoon we are up to the middle 60s for highs. Come this weekend the sunny skies stick around as highs respond into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
There is no chance of rain in the forecast until maybe the middle of next week.
