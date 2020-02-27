Cable One: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 5:43 PM

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $9.32. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $9.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.67 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178.6 million, or $31.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

Cable One shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,562.45, a climb of 62% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO