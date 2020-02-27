Tourism officials keep an eye affects of coronavirus on travel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At least one local travel agent says he has had a number of cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.
Others say they have felt no impact and New Orleans tourism officials say they are keeping close watch.
In fact, tourism was strong for Mardi Gras weekend and the official numbers are out.
Figures furnished by New Orleans and Company, formerly the convention and visitors' bureau, show on Friday New Orleans hotels had a 96% occupancy, Saturday it was 98%. For Sunday- 91%, Monday was 90% and Tuesday was 81%, and those who came, went away mostly pleased.
New Orleans is something of a microcosm. International travel is down, especially in Southeast Asia due to coronavirus concerns. Bloomberg news reports one travel agent has had 75% of his travelers cancel trips to Southeast Asia, in February and March, and tourists we spoke with have mixed concerns.
"It doesn't make me concerned in the U.S., but I don't think I would go to Eastern Asia," said California tourist Judith Kirkley.
Clifford Vassey from Canada, said, "I would still go, you only have one life enjoy it.."
Local tourism officials say so far, New Orleans bookings are solid, and they say concerns over coronavirus, could actually boost domestic tourism, and make New Orleans a more popular destination .
"For years, people have preferred coming to New Orleans as an alternative to Europe because it's such a European city," said Mark Romig, chief marketing officer for New Orleans and Co.
And while Romig says there haven't been any coronavirus impacts on tourism yet, he says it is something the tourism industry is looking at.
"Certainly people are looking at their travel as it relates to overseas, and we are monitoring that as well," said Romig.
FOX 8 checked with seven local travel agencies. Six said there have been no cancellations, but one said they’ve had three.
One travel agent says with the future uncertain, travel insurance is more advisable than usual, and she's urging her clients to go ahead with their plans, but be cautious.
Chinese tourism to the U.S. could suffer due to coronavirus concerns. The U.S. Travel Association says Chinese tourism is expected to fall about 30% this year, producing an economic loss of nearly $6billion.
