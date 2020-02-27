Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell takes over at Colorado

Kordell Stewart, who was Colorado's quarterback from 1991-94, said Dorrell made the receivers "understand the game through the eyes of the quarterback, which isn't always easy to do. ... I'm excited about this opportunity for him. With his combination of head coaching experience at UCLA and his time as a position coach in the NFL, he brings a tremendous amount of credibility to the table. I would hope that the players on the team now and the incoming recruits will appreciate that -- he's got the background that should earn him an enormous amount of respect.