ESPN Cleveland suspends reporter Tony Grossi for using derogatory slur to describe Browns QB Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi has been suspended indefinitely after using an offensive term when referring to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The sports media outlet released a statement announcing Grossi’s punishment on Tuesday afternoon:
Grossi reportedly made the comments (WARNING: Contains offensive language) about the 6 feet 1 inch tall Mayfield during an open microphone situation while discussing NFL quarterbacks during the “TheLandOnDemand” podcast.
In a statement, Grossi apologized for using the term.
“There’s no excuse for using that language in any context," Grossi shared on social media.
This isn’t the first time Grossi and Mayfield have been in the news together.
During the 2019 season, the second-year Browns quarterback abruptly walked away from a media session after being asked a question by Grossi.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield has not commented on the situation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.