ESPN Cleveland suspends reporter Tony Grossi for using derogatory slur to describe Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 10:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi has been suspended indefinitely after using an offensive term when referring to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The sports media outlet released a statement announcing Grossi’s punishment on Tuesday afternoon:

We are aware of Tony Grossi’s statement about Baker Mayfield. The term Tony used is a derogatory slur to describe Little People. Good Karma Brands will not tolerate derogatory language that demeans others or groups of people.

We are addressing this matter with Tony directly, and while we normally do not comment on personnel matters, we do want to share that we have made the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend Tony Grossi. In addition, we will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training for everyone on our content teams across our company.

From Good Karma Brands, to our fans, our partners, the Browns and Baker Mayfield – we are sorry.

Grossi reportedly made the comments (WARNING: Contains offensive language) about the 6 feet 1 inch tall Mayfield during an open microphone situation while discussing NFL quarterbacks during the “TheLandOnDemand” podcast.

In a statement, Grossi apologized for using the term.

“There’s no excuse for using that language in any context," Grossi shared on social media.

This isn’t the first time Grossi and Mayfield have been in the news together.

During the 2019 season, the second-year Browns quarterback abruptly walked away from a media session after being asked a question by Grossi.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield has not commented on the situation.

