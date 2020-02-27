Firefighters rescue driver from Pearl River flooding

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters from St. Tammany Parish were forced to help a driver to safety after the person was trapped flooding from the Pearl River.
The incident happened on I-59 just north of exit 5B on Wednesday evening.
“With the Pearl River being so high, the shoulders and medians are covered in deep water. Use extreme caution,” the St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. 11 said in a tweet.
They said the driver was not injured, but the car appeared to be flooded almost to the roof.
The river was expected to crest earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.