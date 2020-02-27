Jesuit High School brother added to list of credible sex offenders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jesuit brother who had a pastoral assignment at Jesuit High School in New Orleans was added to the list of those credibly accused of child sex abuse.
The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province announced this information Thursday (Feb. 27) morning. It added four names to its list, including Brother Everard J. Booth.
According to the Jesuit order, Booth had more than one allegation of child sex abuse made against him. But those allegations were received after he died in 1986. The order believes the abuse happened in the 1960′s.
The Jesuit order said the accusations against booth did not relate to his time at Jesuit High School.
The province released its original list of credibly accused Jesuits in December of 2018. FOX 8 has reached out to Jesuit High School, but it has not yet returned a request for comment.
