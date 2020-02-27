La. judge resigns after admitting to sending racist text messages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 23rd Judicial District Court Judge Jessie LeBlanc submitted her resignation Thursday, Feb. 27, levying a slew of allegations on her way out.
Her resignation comes one day after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called for the judge the step down for her admitted use of the “n-word.”
LeBlanc also recently admitted to having an eight-year extramarital affair with a high-ranking deputy in the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Department.
District Attorney Ricky Babin and others have questioned whether defendants appearing in front of LeBlanc should have been made aware of her intimate relationship with the deputy.
In her resignation letter to the Louisiana Supreme Court, LeBlanc said another judge in her district is aware that his own law clerk allegedly had an affair with the same man in 2017.
“I further understand that warrants were likewise submitted to the Court, but no one is seeking recusal, reopening of cases, or public outcry of any kind,” LeBlanc said.
“Likewise, I understand it is fairly well-known Mr. Prejean has engaged in a relationship with a high-ranking official with the Governor’s staff, yet, no one seems to have bothered to ferret that out. Let me be clear, I would not wish this on anyone, but I do believe that if we are to inflict punishment on one, it must be fairly apportioned across the entirety,” LeBlanc said.
In her letter, LeBlanc pointed to a former high-profile case she presided over, seemingly as a way to prove she is not biased against African Americans in her court.
“I am proud of the work I did as a Judge and challenge anyone to look at my record, any and all cases I handled,” she wrote.
“I diligently worked to administer justice fairly, blindly, and without regard to any bias. I respectfully submit that my work ethic in that regard sparked and stoked the ire of the District Attorney and the Sheriff. Particularly, when I found an African American LSU football player not guilty of sexual battery of a white female because the evidence did not support guilt, I was placed in a highly uncomfortable position by the District Attorney who could not contain his anger toward me. As time wore on, I correctly determined the District Attorney had engaged in prosecutorial misconduct – a decision of mine upheld on appeal. Again, he was incapable of containing his contempt,” LeBlanc said in the letter.
During an exclusive interview with WAFB-TV on Sunday, Feb. 23 LeBlanc, who is white, admitted to using a racial slur against two African Americans during a string of texts with her former lover during a time when she was angry with him.
“I admit that I used that word,” 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc said on Feb. 23.
“I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse,” LeBlanc said during the Feb. 23 interview.
Asked if she had ever used the slur before, the judge seemed to stumble over her own words.
“Not in a – no - not – no – not in a – no - I have not used that racial slur in the past,” the judge replied.
“This was in a moment of a heated exchange that was private between Bruce and one I that I never dreamed would have come out to the public," LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc previously admitted that she had an affair with a Bruce Prejean, the former chief deputy in Assumption Parish. Both were married to other people at the time of their affair.
“It is something I’m not proud of,” LeBlanc said of the eight-year affair.
“I’ve had to apologize to my husband, I will continue to have to apologize to my husband, my children and my God for the rest of my life," LeBlanc said.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon demoted Prejean from his position at Chief Deputy after Prejean admitted to the affair last year.
In a rare move, District Attorney Ricky Babin and the district’s lead public defender earlier this year filed a motion asking that LeBlanc voluntarily remove herself from criminal matters in Assumption parish or be forced to so because of the affair.
LeBlanc said during the WAFB-TV interview that she does not believe the affair is something that would warrant any new trials.
