Near freezing north and west tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cold air will continue to pour into the area overnight and on Thursday. Lows by Thursday morning will reach the low to mid 30s north and west of the lake and stay in the 40s for the immediate south shore. Some patchy frost will be possible away from the lake if winds die down enough.
The most likely chance for widespread frost will be on Friday morning when winds will be calm.
The weekend is sunny with chilly mornings and comfortable sunny afternoons.
The next chance for rain is not until the middle of next week.
