One injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | February 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 4:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Press Drive. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened near the intersection near the intersection of Downman Road and Dwyer Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

