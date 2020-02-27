One injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one person injured Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Press Drive. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened near the intersection near the intersection of Downman Road and Dwyer Road.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
