A personalized patch: Using skin to repair abdominal holes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Brittany Jarreau is grateful to be back to normal after her body did the unexpected while she was expecting.
"Oh, I'm back. I'm myself doing the things I did before,” Jarreau said while laughing.
During her last pregnancy she expected her stomach to expand, but something else happened she did not anticipate.
"It was painful. It was more like pressure. I felt the pressure first. I didn't know if it was the baby,” said Jarreau.
Protrusions surfaced on both sides of her naval.
"I had knots that showed first. It's always pressure that was inside of my stomach, but I've never felt it with the other two kids,” said Jarreau.
Those knots stuck around even after she gave birth.
"I sell bridal gowns, so I would have to lift the bridal gowns and every time I'd lift a bridal gown it would be extremely painful inside of my stomach, extremely, so then the first step I went to the E-R,” said Jarreau.
It would be an emergency room visit that led her to LSU Health surgeon Ian Hodgdon, M.D.
Hodgdon spoke of Jarreau’s medical problem with her permission.
"If they get large enough usually the bowels or other organs can get into them and that's what can cause problems because you have, it's kind of like folding a garden hose up and putting it through a little hole. It can get kinked or if the blood supply gets kinked off and that organ can die,” he said.
Hodgdon said Jarreau hard developed hernias.
"It's a tear in the abdominal wall and then something starts to protrude through it,” he said.
The National Institutes of Health says hernias are common and most are in the abdomen, but they can develop elsewhere.
"Hernias are either you’re born with a weakness and it just develops, a lot of young males will have them in the groin, that’s just how they develop or it’s an acquired [hernia] meaning, you lift up on something and it tears a little bit,” said Hodgdon.
Expectant mothers are susceptible, too, he said.
"That's another acquired hernia where you're pregnant and your abdomen stretches out and if you have a little weak area that tears, or if you already had a hernia it stretches out bigger and bigger,” Hodgdon said.
A year after Jarreau gave birth he used an innovative technique to repair the abdominal holes that caused her pain.
"Just sewing the hernias, just sewing the hole closed has a really high recurrence rate, almost approaching 40, 50 percent,” Hodgdon said.
Still, he did not use a mesh patch to address her hernias.
"I would say around 80 percent of hernia repairs, at least in this country, are repaired with some kind of mesh and what a mesh is, it feels exactly like a screen on your screen door, or your window. It's kind of a thin, plastic material, “said Hodgdon.
Instead he chose something that comes naturally to Jarreau: her skin.
"We’ve been basically making our own mesh,” said Hodgdon.
Jarreau was open to the idea after Hodgdon made his recommendation for repairing the hernias.
"I saw more commercials about the mesh [patch], so more so when he said the skin would be better for my stomach then I thought that would be great,” she said.
Hodgdon said skin is transformed when placed in a different environment.
"It quits acting like skin. All the organs and glands that were there before, it turns into more of a connective tissue. So, placing your own skin, it's soft, it's not going to rub into bowels,” he said.
And Hodgdon pointed to another upside to using a patient’s own skin as opposed to synthetic mesh.
"It's free. Some hernia meshes are a hundred dollars and some go up to $30,000 or $40,000 for a piece of hernia mesh,” he said.
Jarreau said using something that was not foreign to her body was ideal.
"Yes, I don't think I would have been okay with a foreign substance, for sure,” she said.
LSU doctors have used the skin graft procedure for two years on close to 300 patients.
"What we do that's different is we just take one layer, it's a cutis graft, we make holes in it, so we perforate it, so fluid can go through and then how we sew it is usually as an underlay patch with long-term absorbable sutures, so we really like the fact that there's no foreign material, it's your own skin,” Hodgdon said.
He said his partner came up with the idea.
"Patrick Greiffenstein had the idea and I didn’t think much of it and he didn’t think much of it and we didn’t do anything and then one day I was sitting in a conference and one of the plastic surgeons started talking about this, they talked about a cutis graft and plastic surgeons use the most cutis grafts in the world,” said Hodgdon.
And the surgical technique is also being used for some trauma cases, according to Hodgdon.
"This is a Level 1 trauma center, the trauma surgeons are using it because they have patients that come in with terrible hernias and wounds to their abdomen,” said Hodgdon. “You can’t put plastic in it when somebody has a big dirty wound from a trauma.”
Jarreau is thrilled she had the surgery done.
"I feel amazing, it even took a couple of pounds right there,” she said referencing her stomach.
Hodgdon said repairing hernias involves removing some tissue.
"And to fix their hernia we have to basically do like a tummy tuck, we have to remove a lot of skin, a lot of subcutaneous fat tissue,” he said.
And thanks to grafts that involved her own skin, Jarreau’s surgery was a custom job.
The NIH says untreated hernias can lead to other health problems.
