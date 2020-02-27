REPORT: Thaddeus Moss set to undergo surgery for foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will undergo surgery for a foot injury, according to reports.
Tom Pelissero with NFL Network reported Moss suffered a fracture in his right foot.
The son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns during LSU’s championship season.
He is expected to be out 6-8 weeks due to the injury.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.