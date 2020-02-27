Stolen hearse carrying casket leads police on L.A. freeway chase

'What was he thinking?' Man in custody after stealing hearse with casket, body inside
February 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 4:16 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday morning on a Los Angeles freeway.

The Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside a Greek Orthodox church in East Pasadena on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department says one male is in custody.

Local media have reported that the body was left in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church and that’s when the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities say the body did not appear to have been disturbed.

AERIAL VIDEO: Chase involving stolen hearse ends on LA freeway

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.