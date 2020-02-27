TPI Composites: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $861,000 in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $422.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.7 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.
TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
TPI Composites shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.37, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC