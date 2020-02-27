Zack: More sunny skies with a winter chill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For those that have been shouting for a dry stretch of weather well it looks to have arrived just as we round out the month of February and start looking ahead to March.
It’s a cold start out there on this Thursday morning but it will turn out to be a nice day. Sunny skies will dominate today’s forecast which should warm up nicely into the lower 50s. It will be a rather cool day but with the sun angle getting higher in the sky and winds starting to calm, it won’t feel all that bad through the afternoon hours.
We stay dry and just perfect over the next several days as we begin moderating those temperatures closer to our normal values for this time of year. Now Friday will start cold but by the afternoon we are up to the middle 60s for highs. Come this weekend the sunny skies stick around as highs respond into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
There is no chance of rain in the forecast until maybe the middle of next week.
