Zurik: St. Tammany Jail keeping inmates in holding cells for weeks, violating state’s minimum jail standards

“This has been going on at least for eight years. and it looks like from what I’ve seen there’s been minimal or no improvement over this eight-year period and that’s pretty shocking,” Friedman said. “Just the fact that people are in jail doesn’t mean we don’t want to be humane about these things. Plus we also believe in rule of law. You have an agency that creates its own codes and then doesn’t live up to those obligations – that’s a lawless situation and there should be accountability and enforceability.”