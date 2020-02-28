Aifuwa leads LSU past Vandy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team rallied at the end of the game to beat Vanderbilt in the PMAC on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Lady Tigers (19-8, 9-6 SEC) used a 7-0 run in the last 2:00 to pull out the 61-55 win over the Commodores (13-15, 3-12 SEC).
Center Faustine Aifuwa led the way for LSU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Aifuwa scored her 700th point as a Lady Tiger during the contest.
Khayla Pointer added 12 points and seven assists. Awa Trasi chipped in 10 points and five boards.
Vandy led 44-38 to start the fourth quarter but LSU was able to fight back and pull within a point (55-54) with 2:22 left. The Commodores then went ice cold and didn’t score the rest of the way. The Lady Tigers, on the other hand, hit a three-pointer, a jumper, and a couple of free throws to secure the victory.
