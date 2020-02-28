Aifuwa leads LSU past Vandy

LSU Women’s Basketball (19-8, 9-6 SEC)

Aifuwa leads LSU past Vandy
LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (No. 24) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 10:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team rallied at the end of the game to beat Vanderbilt in the PMAC on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Lady Tigers (19-8, 9-6 SEC) used a 7-0 run in the last 2:00 to pull out the 61-55 win over the Commodores (13-15, 3-12 SEC).

Center Faustine Aifuwa led the way for LSU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Aifuwa scored her 700th point as a Lady Tiger during the contest.

Khayla Pointer added 12 points and seven assists. Awa Trasi chipped in 10 points and five boards.

Vandy led 44-38 to start the fourth quarter but LSU was able to fight back and pull within a point (55-54) with 2:22 left. The Commodores then went ice cold and didn’t score the rest of the way. The Lady Tigers, on the other hand, hit a three-pointer, a jumper, and a couple of free throws to secure the victory.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.