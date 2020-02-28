41 cars broken into in parking lot of Notre Dame Seminary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The car break-in plague that has been striking neighborhoods all across New Orleans has now struck Notre Dame Seminary, and nearly one-third of the seminarians were affected.
Four thieves in a silver four-door compact car crept in during the early morning darkness and smashed the windows of dozens of cars.
This was the second time Father Kurt Young was victimized.
“At least I feel in solidarity with the rest of New Orleans, right," Young said.
Several of the seminary’s 40 surveillance cameras caught the thieves busting windows in 13 vehicles in the parking lot on Carrollton Avenue. They busted 28 windows in the secure parking lot out back on Fig Street.
“Seemingly the last car they hit, they dropped the hammer, and left it there.” Jim Wehner, Director of Seminary, said.
The head of the seminary says he is committed to making sure these seminarians won’t have to go out of pocket to cover the repair costs, he says the seminary will cover the repair costs.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.