Doctors say regardless of age no one should be complacent about the coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local infectious disease experts said despite headlines about a Chinese study showing the majority of coronavirus cases in that country were mild no one should become complacent.
In the U.S. the medical community is working to get to the bottom of a California coronavirus case made public on Wednesday (Feb. 27). That case so far has an unknown origin.
Dr. Julio Figueroa is LSU Health Infectious Diseases chief and he discussed the concerns about the California case.
"And so that raises the concern of whether or not there was community transmission and that there are maybe folks in the community, in that area, that had the virus, that transmitted it that we don't know about,” said Figueroa.
He said an official pandemic designation may not be far off.
"We're probably much closer than we were a couple of days ago when the outbreaks in South Korea, in Italy and all these other places started coming up, so that information is really leading us to be getting ready for the pandemic preparation that we had the H1N1 in 2009,” said Figueroa.
Still a study by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers perspective on the new virus that has killed about 3,000 the majority in China.
The study has data through February 11, 2020 on the then 72, 314 cases found that 81 percent of the cases were mild.
The same study also found that the overall fatality rate was 2.3 percent and that the virus attacked more adults than children in China. Specifically, it found that 87 percent of victims were 30 to 79 years old and only one percent were 19-years-old or under.
Still, Figueroa said everyone should be on guard.
"There have been cases of children that have been diagnosed with this infection, it’s not as many as the adults because the major thing is that the adults were identified because they were severely in the hospital sick and so that’s how the epidemic was discovered and now we’re going back to see all the other individuals that are involved,” he said.
The CDC says it does not have information from published scientific report about the susceptibility of pregnant women to the virus or COVID-19.
"They are a little bit more immuno-compromised because of the pregnancy itself, at the moment the data that we have isn't sufficient, doesn't show that it's any worse in pregnancy than in other individuals,” said Figueroa.
Some people may not exhibit symptoms of the virus.
"In part, it's probably related to the person's immune system and what appears to happen in a lot of these individuals is that initially the virus has a way of turning off the immune system so that it can actually replicate well and then it turns it on so that you get this big immune response that causes the severe pneumonias and the other things,” Figueroa added.
There are no known coronavirus cases in Louisiana, but doctors say people exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory virus should contact their physician.
"If you start getting really short of breath or very high fevers or start feeling very ill, call your doctor, make sure they're aware and then they will tell you what to do,” said Figueroa.
The CDC is conducting tests to confirm the virus in the U.S.
Dr. David Mushatt, a Tulane infectious disease specialist, said a lot of viruses produce the same symptoms so testing to confirm coronavirus cases is critical.
"Even to an expert they all look very similar initially, so you have to do a sophisticated, molecular diagnostic test called PCR to really figure out what it is,” he said.
There is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus and doctors say there is no antibiotic that is effective against it.
"There are no antibiotics that will take care of this for you at this point in time,” said Figueroa.
But he said there are things should be doing to protect against viruses.
"Hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cover your cough, stay home when you're sick, don't try to be the warrior,” Figueroa stated.
But he and other healthcare professionals urge the pubic to remain calm despite the global virus.
"Don't panic yet, no,” said Figueroa.
But everyone is urged to get the flu shot in Louisiana.
"The flu affects tens of millions of Americans every year, up to 30,000, 40,000 people a year die in the United States alone from the flu,” Mushatt said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.