Father and son take wrong turn end up helping rescue two men in fiery crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dylan and Carl Hammac were on their way to work Thursday. It was a normal morning until they took a wrong turn to get onto I-12 in Hammond.
“As we were coming around, the car caught on fire and that’s when we realized, okay let’s jump out and help,” said Dylan Hammac.
The Hammacs say there was a fiery car accident and two men were trapped in a burning car. The victims were being pulled out by others who also stopped. The Hammacs jumped in to help get the men to safety while they waited for first responders to arrive.
“We knew it was going to get worse we thought it was going to blow,” said Carl Hammac. “We stayed with one guy, his back and chest were hurting, we prayed with him and for his cousin because it was his cousin that was in the passenger seat.”
The Hammacs say at least six other people also sprung into action to help strangers in need that day.
“I don’t know who they are but they’re heroes, really happy they stepped out and did something that day, they’re family might know but nobody knows who they are,” said Carl Hammac.
“Obviously, we were at the right place at the right time but I also think it’s a little bit to do with our faith. We believe in Jesus and if I saw someone dying right next to me I wouldn’t be like oh that’s okay,” said Dylan Hammac.
The Hammacs are just thankful they took that wrong turn.
“That wrong turn was the right turn. I think God did that on purpose because we were meant to be there at that moment,” said Dylan Hammac.
