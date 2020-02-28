First Friday of Lent kicks off with seafood boils and fish frys

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the first Friday of Lent. It means, seafood restaurants across South Louisiana are seeing huge crowds.
"I will do any type of seafood. Crawfish. Crabs," said Robin Cuquet.
Seafood restaurant owners say it’s time to showcase their work.
“It's our time to shine,” said Clint St. Philip at Captain Sid’s Seafood. “This is when we do most of our volume. This is the time of the year. It is the Superbowl of crawfish."
St. Philip says he’s up for the challenge. To keep up with the demand, they have sacks of crawfish in the freezer.
"We just cook as needed,” St. Philip said. “It's going to be from now until we run out."
They clean it. Sort out the dead crawfish and bait then cook it.
Prices range from $3.75 to $4.99 a pound for boiled crawfish depending on location.
"The quality is definitely improving. You were seeing a lot of small stuff in the beginning but that's normal, it seems to be the pattern,” Philip said. “Things are starting to improve now. You're starting to see some good quality crawfish."
From the looks of things, LSU health students in Mid-City are enjoying it.
"We just took an exam for the medical school so now we are celebrating," said Nancy Ren.
The students say, the spicier, the better. “It needs to be spicy. If I’m not crying by the end, it’s not good. I like the pain. It's good. It's like flavorful," said Ren.
Due to the heat, Ren, has a different technique. She uses gloves. "If they're spicy then I don't really want to be touching my eyes with hands later,” said Ren. “Also, I have a lot of left-over gloves, so this is convenience."
Crawfish isn’t the only thing on the menu.
“Crab legs,” said Galen Crofut. “Just cracking them open. They're juicy. Covering them in butter. They're my go to."
“People are looking for shrimp, fish, some prepared foods just anything other than meat,” said Philip.
