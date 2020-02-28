HOW TO WATCH: LSU baseball takes on Big XII in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

HOUSTON (WAFB) - Fans of LSU baseball who can’t make the trip to Houston to watch the team take on the Big XII in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic will still be able to watch their Tigers play.
Cox Sports Television (CST) will air the three games LSU will play at Minute Maid Park.
You can also stream the games for free on MLB.com, Astros.com and the MLB At Bat app. The games will also be live on the Astros YouTube channel and the official social media accounts of the Astros, including Facebook Live and Twitter.
SCHEDULE:
- FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Texas (9-0) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 7 p.m.
- SATURDAY, FEB. 29: No. 14 LSU (6-3) vs Baylor (5-3) at 3 p.m.
- SUNDAY, MARCH 1: No. 15 Oklahoma (7-2) vs No. 14 LSU (6-3) at 11 a.m.
