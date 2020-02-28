Jefferson Parish Council unanimously votes to approve LCMC’s acquisition of EJGH

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Council unanimously voted to approve LCMC’s agreement to acquire East Jefferson General Hospital.
Due to recent financial struggles, EJGH board members voted to allow LCMC to take over operation of hospital. The acquisition then had to be approved by Jefferson Parish councilmembers.
In the agreement, LCMC will purchase EJGH for $90 million, $15 million for performance-based payments and invest at least $100 million over the next five years. This will allow EJGH to pay off its current bonds and fully fund employee pension funds.
The vote will now be turned over to the voters of the Eastbank of Jefferson Parish. The council hopes that residents will be able to vote on the measure on Saturday, May 9.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.