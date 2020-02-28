Krewe, city, safety leaders hold closed-door meeting on Carnival 2021 safety

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two fatal accidents where parade-goers were killed under tandem floats played out in the public eye. But the meeting of the minds to figure out how to make Carnival safer in 2021 happened behind closed doors, on the top floor of the Basin Street Station.
“The idea of closed meeting was that people may be more frank than if the cameras were rolling, but I’ve never seen a close meeting in the years I’ve been on the committee, I don’t think it’s ever happened but there’s nothing nefarious going on behind closed doors,” said Carnival Historian, Arthur Hardy.
Hardy has been a member of the special committee since 1995. He says short meeting was overall collaborative but says no one put forth ideas. Rather they agreed the krewes and otherwise will have a chance to present ideas during another meeting scheduled for March.
“There’s a way to tweak it without re-doing the whole entire celebration to make it safer, but there was no discussion about how any of those things will look like, that will come next, this is just a meeting to get everyone in one place at one time and say we can do this better,” said Hardy.
“This evening is all about getting in that dialogue as to how can we make our Carnival season safer,” said NOPD Superintendent, Shaun Ferguson.
Neither mayor Latoya Cantrell nor NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson would say if they held any specific ideas to make Mardi Gras safer, only that they're considering all possibilities.
“We’re looking at the safety of the floats, we’re looking at the ladders and the tents on the neutral ground, the barbecue pits on the neutral ground, the harnesses on the riders, we are going to look at everything,” said Ferguson.
“Looking at the consumption of alcohol, looking at public information and a PSA campaign because there’s a role for residents and visitors that will have to play in this as well keep in Carnival safe,” said Cantrell.
Dozens of krewe members and captains also attended. A representative for Rex, James Riess’ main takeaway: it was a productive meeting.
“Really just to have a spirit of cooperation before between public and safety department in the city and all of Carnival krewe captains,” said Riess.
But one word of caution comes from the Carnival historian: Not to tinker too much with the sacred tradition.
“There’s plenty of smart enough people in this town to figure ways to make it safer, but one of the overriding comments over and over and over is public safety and the need for personal responsibility,” said Hardy.
Mayor Cantrell says since New Orleans city councilmembers attended tonight, what’s discussed during the Mardi Gras special committee meetings will eventually be brought to a public forum, but it’s unknown when that will happen.
