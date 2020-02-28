2020 NFL COMBINE: LSU players work out for teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - A total of 16 former LSU players are in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine but they won’t all participate in drills.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.
His vertical jump was 37.5″ and his broad jump was 126″.
Jefferson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds.
WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s Guantlet
____________
Tight end Stephen Sullivan recorded a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, which tied him for second at his position.
His vertical jump was 36.5″ and his broad jump was 123″. He ran a 7.51 on the three-cone drill and a 4.62 on the 20-yard shuttle.
Sullivan is 6-foot-5 and weighs 248 pounds.
____________
____________
____________
