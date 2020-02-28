Ronna Corrente named Fox 8’s Vice President and General Manager

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -On January 30th, 2020 WVUE-FOX 8 announced Ronna Corrente was named as the new Vice President and General Manager of FOX 8 by parent company Gray Television, Inc.
Ronna replaces Tim Ingram who was promoted within Gray to Senior Vice President Local Media on the same day.
Ronna is no stranger to Louisiana’s television landscape. Since 2018 she’s been the General Manager of WAFB, Gray Television, Inc’s powerhouse CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Before that, Ronna started her career in television at Fox affiliate WDKY-TV in her home state of Kentucky in 1995. Over the next several years, she rose through the ranks to General Sales Manager and later General Manager.
Under Ronna’s leadership, WAFB earned numerous EMMY and Associated Press Awards for news content as well as its first-ever National Edward R. Murrow Award. In 2019, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Station of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.