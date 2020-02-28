Snoop Dogg is DJing two events in Baton Rouge

Snoop Dogg is DJing two events in Baton Rouge
Rapper Snoop Dogg DJs prior to an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By Mykal Vincent | February 28, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Snoop Dogg, now also known as DJ Snoopadelic, will be performing at two separate events on March 7.

St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers and Raising Canes’ Todd Graves, this year’s grand marshal, announced that Snoop will perform with the Chee Weez and Geaux DJ on Saturday, Mar. 7 at The Basin Music Hall on 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

| LIMITED TICKET RELEASE | YOU MUST MESSAGE US FOR LINK- NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOOR We are excited to...

Posted by The Basin Music Hall on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Tickets to the Basin’s event are $120. Doors are at 6 p.m. You must message The Basin’s Facebook page for information on how to get tickets.

Rapper Snoop Dogg DJ's prior to an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Rapper Snoop Dogg DJ's prior to an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)

After that show, DJ Snoopadelic will head to Fred’s in Tigerland at 9 p.m. Tickets for that event are on sale for $25. VIP tickets are $75.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.