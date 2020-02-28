Woman wanted for breaking into NOPD vehicle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A warrant was issued for Krischelle James in connection to a burglary of an NOPD vehicle in the 3800 block of Copernicus Street.
The incident occurred between the hours of 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Nov. 7.
A marked NOPD Chevrolet Taho was the vehicle burglarized.
Anyone with information on this incident or James’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.