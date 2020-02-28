30-year-old Houma man arrested for attempting to meet juvenile

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Loren Parfait was arrested after contacting a female under the age of 15 years old and attempting to meet her up.
Police received the complaint on Feb. 26 after the mother learned her daughter had been in contact with Parfait for several months. Messages sent from Parfait were of sexual nature and he also attempted to pick up the child from an undisclosed location, according to a report.
Houma detectives then began communicating with Parfait and planned arrangements to meet the child within the Williams Avenue area. A description of his vehicle was also obtained.
Parfait was arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
